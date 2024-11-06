 Coffee expo brews up business at Coex
Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 17:09 Updated: 06 Nov. 2024, 19:23
A visitor views goods for sale at the a coffee industry expo at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

A visitor views goods for sale at a coffee industry expo at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday.
 
The industry expo, running through Saturday, facilitates business-to-business and business-to-customer retail for such industry products as coffee, bakery and ice cream machines at the combined 23rd Cafe Show Seoul and the ninth Seoul Coffee Festival. Also featured are seminars by industry leaders, as well as the Korea Barista Championship.
tags Korea Coex Coffee

