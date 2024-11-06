'Two-side Love,' and other art exhibitions to check out in Seoul



SHIN MIN-HEE

shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Artist Kim Hye-na’s solo exhibition is filled with 40 pieces, including canvas paintings and drawings of pastel-toned abstract landscapes. The colors of Kim’s works are reminiscent of springtime greenery and represent the artist’s affection for drawing.The exhibition's title, “log cabin romance,” was inspired by a sentence that Kim wrote in her diary: “It might just be a hunter in the deep woods.” She imagined the tranquil tale of a hunter who lives alone in the woods with his old dog and drew the scenery based on his perspective.Lee Eugean Gallery is in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays and Mondays. The exhibition is free.(02) 542-4964This is a group exhibition of female artists or teams, such as Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Woo Hannah and DadBoyClub. With installations and a video work, the artists explore ambivalence through stories of migration and femininity.Kim, a Korea-born Canadian immigrant, deals with her own personal childhood experiences of adapting to both cultures in her large-scale sculpture “Thousand-Eyed Monster” (2023). It is suspended from the ceiling, comprised of a black-and-white painting on silk and vine-like wooden branches that act as frames, or in Kim’s words, “skeletons.”In Woo's latest sculpture “Mama Piano,” a giant scrawny hand clutches a round, dusky egg. The piece represents the power relationship that a mother and her child can have.“It looks as if the hand is trying to protect the egg, but at the same time it appears oppressive,” Woo said.DadBoyClub, a duo comprising artists Lee Sang-min and Sun Woo, contemplates the history of sexism through a conversation between two characters, S and Z, in a 15-minute single-channel video titled “S/Z” (2023).G Gallery, located in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition is free.(02) 790-4921Yoon Hyup showcases his latest paintings in this solo exhibition. His colorful brushstrokes of dots and lines appear like neon signs, abstractly depicting the nightscapes of the urban settings of the Eiffel Tower or the streets of New York City.But in this show, Yoon gave some tweaks to the new works. They are more up close and personal instead of their usual aerial view. They also feature people-like figures for the first time. And while he predominantly gives the canvas a black background, the pieces this time include white and navy backgrounds.Yoon spontaneously paints onto the canvas and rarely makes sketches beforehand, never referring to any materials.“If a picture is a documentation of a specific moment, my paintings aim to recall a certain memory from my mind,” he said.Tang Contemporary Art Seoul in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays and Mondays. The exhibition is free.(02) 3445-8889BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]