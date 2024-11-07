Yoon congratulates Trump on election win in 12-minute call, eyes stronger alliance



LIM JEONG-WON

lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr

President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, congratulating him on his election victory, South Korea's presidential office said the same day."Yoon and Trump spoke by phone for about 12 minutes, beginning at 7:59 a.m. today," said Kim Tae-hyo, principal deputy national security adviser, in a statement to reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan. "They agreed to arrange a meeting in the near future."Kim said that Yoon and Trump discussed topics including South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the South Korea-U.S. alliance and North Korea's role in the Ukraine war."The South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperative relationship has been strengthening day by day, and Trump's contributions during his first term were key to establishing this cooperation as the Camp David system," Yoon said during the call, as reported by Kim. "Let's continue our close partnership across all areas of security and the economy.""I look forward to continuing the good cooperative relationship between South Korea and the U.S.," Trump said in response, according to Kim. "I have heard a lot about Yoon's leadership.""I sincerely congratulate you on your great victory with the slogan 'Make America Great Again'," continued Yoon in his congratulations. "I hope you will continue to guide the great United States with your leadership."Trump expressed gratitude for Yoon's remarks and extended his regards to the people of South Korea.