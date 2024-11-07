 Yoon congratulates Trump on election win in 12-minute call, eyes stronger alliance
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Yoon congratulates Trump on election win in 12-minute call, eyes stronger alliance

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 10:21
  • 기자 사진
  • LIM JEONG-WON
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks on the phone with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks on the phone with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, congratulating him on his election victory, South Korea’s presidential office said the same day.
 
“Yoon and Trump spoke by phone for about 12 minutes, beginning at 7:59 a.m. today,” said Kim Tae-hyo, principal deputy national security adviser, in a statement to reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan. “They agreed to arrange a meeting in the near future.”
 
Kim said that Yoon and Trump discussed topics including South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the South Korea-U.S. alliance and North Korea’s role in the Ukraine war.  
 
“The South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperative relationship has been strengthening day by day, and Trump’s contributions during his first term were key to establishing this cooperation as the Camp David system,” Yoon said during the call, as reported by Kim. “Let’s continue our close partnership across all areas of security and the economy.”  
 
“I look forward to continuing the good cooperative relationship between South Korea and the U.S.,” Trump said in response, according to Kim. “I have heard a lot about Yoon’s leadership.”
 
“I sincerely congratulate you on your great victory with the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’,” continued Yoon in his congratulations. “I hope you will continue to guide the great United States with your leadership.”
 
Trump expressed gratitude for Yoon’s remarks and extended his regards to the people of South Korea.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Donald Trump Yoon Suk Yeol

More in Diplomacy

Azerbaijani embassy hosts Victory Day ceremony in Seoul

Uncertainty looms for South Korea, U.S. under second Trump presidency

South Korean, British diplomats discuss cybersecurity cooperation

Yoon, Trump discuss alliance, economic cooperation, North Korea in first phone call

Late Thai veteran of Korean War to be buried at memorial cemetery in Busan

Related Stories

Korean President Yoon condemns Trump rally shooting as 'hideous act'

Yoon, Trump discuss alliance, economic cooperation, North Korea in first phone call

How to be friends with the president-elect

Trump delegated defense secretary authority to shoot down North Korean ICBM, Woodward book reveals

Passion versus numbers (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)