As world prepares for Trump’s return, Yoon takes up golf again in preparation



President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken up golf again in preparation for diplomacy with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is well-known for his love of the sport.According to the presidential office, this marks the first time in eight years, since 2016, that Yoon has resumed playing golf. He reportedly began practicing after receiving advice to prepare for interactions with the next U.S. president.Yoon was known to play golf frequently while serving as a prosecutor.However, during a parliamentary hearing, while he was a candidate for prosecutor general, Yoon said that he had not played golf often since transferring to the central investigative unit at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in 2010.Late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was known for establishing a close rapport with Trump during his first presidency, even gifting him gold-plated golf clubs in November 2016. Abe was also famously seen falling into a golf bunker while playing with Trump during his visit to Japan in November 2017.Given the strong bond Abe built with Trump through shared activities like golf, Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun has questioned whether current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba — who does not play golf — will be able to form a similarly close relationship.BY LEE JI-YOUNG, CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]