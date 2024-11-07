Yonsei leads Korean universities in QS Asia rankings as Korea claims most spots in top 20



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Yonsei University was the highest-ranked Korean university in the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings, with Korea emerging as the region with the most universities in the top 20.Yonsei University placed 9th in the Asia rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on Wednesday, making it the top-ranked Korean institution.This year's Asia rankings feature 984 universities across 25 countries and regions.Yonsei University was also the highest-ranked Korean university in last year’s Asia rankings, although it placed 8th in the 2024 rankings.QS releases regional rankings after the QS World University Rankings, but adds new indicators and adjusts weightings to reflect regional specialties.In the Asia rankings, citations per paper and papers per faculty replace the citations per faculty indicator used in the broader World University Rankings. New indicators introduced for the Asia rankings include the number of staff with Ph.D.s, outbound exchange and inbound exchange. Employer reputation and international research network indicators carry more weight, while the international faculty and international student ratios are weighted lower.Yonsei University scored a full 100 points for the Asia-specific inbound exchange student indicator, and also achieved full points for employer reputation."Yonsei University maintaining its position as Korea's top university in the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings demonstrates our standing as Korea's premier institution in education, research and global partnerships," said Yonsei University President Yoon Dong-sup. "Yonsei will continue to innovate and focus on technological advancements to strengthen its global network, aiming to represent Korea on the global stage."Korea University was the second-highest Korean university in the Asia rankings, placing 13th, down from 9th the previous year.KAIST ranked 15th, also slightly down from last year’s 13th place, while Sungkyunkwan University followed at 16th, up from 19th the previous year.Seoul National University, although the highest-ranked Korean university in the broader QS World University Rankings, placed 18th in the regional Asia rankings.The university scored lower in some Asia-specific indicators, receiving a score of 79 for the staff with Ph.D. indicator, 40.4 for outbound exchange and 78.2 for inbound exchange.Hanyang University was the last Korean university to make the regional top 20, placing 19th, up from 26th the previous year. This is the first time Hanyang University has entered the top 20.“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Hanyang University has focused on expanding its global network to attract international students from various countries and to create opportunities through exchange and visiting student programs,” said a Hanyang University spokesperson.According to QS, Korea has six universities among the Asia rankings' top 20, more than any other country or territory in Asia.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]