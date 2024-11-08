[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Discover Korea’s lesser-known hanok villages



KIM DONG-EUN

kim.dongeun@joongang.co.kr

Seasonal appeal meets steady-selling popularity — snapshots of tilted roofs and wooden pillars blending with the red and yellow of the leaves are a common sight on social media., or traditional-style Korean houses, are a must-see for visitors in Korea all year round, but fall colors are a plus to the memory.Bukchon Hanok Village and Seochon Hanok Village in central Seoul are well-known spots, not to mention Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla. If you are already familiar with the major hanok villages, here are four more to enjoy before it gets too cold.Eunpyeong Hanok Village in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, is a tranquil part of the city with a panoramic view of Mount Bukhan from any spot in the area. This quiet neighborhood is home to Jingwansa, a Buddhist temple nestled at the foot of the mountain. The temple is one of the main destinations in the village, originally built during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) and rebuilt after the Korean War (1950-1953) damaged the area. A short walk from the entrance along the gentle slope toward the temple is surrounded by pine trees and a brook along the path. Teahouses appear along the way, greeting newcomers with the aroma of herbs and healthy tea ingredients.Eunpyeong History Hanok Museum is another highlight of the neighborhood, allowing visitors to explore the history of the village for just 1,000 won ($0.72). This district-run museum also acts as a convenient parking spot, as the neighborhood is a living community with limited parking for visitors.Taking a photo overlooking the mountain view at a hanok cafe is another ritual for many visitors, as many hanok-style buildings function as individual cafes serving traditional desserts and drinks. Cafe 1in1jan is a popular pick, offering traditional desserts and drinks.Namsangol Hanok Village, located in Pil-dong, Jung District, central Seoul, is a hub of cultural heritage and special performances incorporating Korean dress and musical instruments. The Coming of Age Day ceremony, traditional tea experiences, Seollal celebrations with rice cakes and traditional games are among the regular programs held at Gukakdang, the first theater dedicated to traditional music. Since its foundation in 2007, traditional arts and performances have been promoted at the local theater. Gukakdang's official website updates the monthly schedules of the free cultural performances, often accepting reservations online.Five hanok buildings that were once homes to middle-class people or aristocrats of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) form the foundation of the village. The current site is a restoration of different homes and showcases layers of interior design according to class. From November to March, the village operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Fridays, designated as Seoul Culture Night, closing time extends to 9 p.m.Gwangju in Gyeonggi is home to a small hanok village showcasing private hanok buildings for commercial use. Dubbed the "Korean Traditional House Village," this hanok village was made through the effort of an individual who restored hanok buildings of aristocrats from approximately 400 years ago, originally located in Gwangcheon-eup, Hongseong County, South Chungcheong. Although smaller than the famous Jeonju Hanok Village, the details of the original site were well-restored, with(clay roof tiles) lining the walls and serene walking paths. Pine and zelkova trees surround the area, providing an isolated, rural feel compared to urban hanok villages. The site includes a hanok studio, a hanok stay and a hanok cafe. It has served as a filming set for films, dramas, and K-pop music videos, including the film "Eungyo" (2012) and the SBS reality show "Running Man" (2010-).Songdo Central Park in Yeonsu District, Incheon, features not just canals and boats but also a small hanok village. Established in 2013, the village is a modern-day recreation of traditional-style buildings, most of which function as hotels, cafes or restaurants. While the other three spots are restored homes of ancestors, Songdo Hanok Village was created to boost the traditional aspect of Songdo Central Park and does not have an original historical context. The contrast of skyscrapers towering over the village adds a unique complexity to the view. Hollys Coffee embodies traditional architecture combined with a Western-style franchise, featuring high ceilings, wooden pillars and a manicured lawn path. Gyeongwonjae Ambassador Incheon is a hanok-style hotel that adapts the modern lifestyle with glass windows instead of(traditional Korean paper) and incorporates beds and bath systems.Songdo Hanok Village has appeared in K-dramas as a backdrop, such as in "The King of Ambition" (2013) and "Goblin" (2016). The compact and well-maintained village serves as a popular photo spot for tourists visiting Songdo.BY KIM DONG-EUN [kim.dongeun@joongang.co.kr]