 Pension service's multilingual AI employee gets broader rollout
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 15:56
A visitor uses a kiosk with Youn-a. [NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE]

The National Pension Service has expanded the rollout of an AI employee that can speak 10 languages to better support foreign visitors.
 
Hired in January, Youn-a is the first AI public institution employee with real-time interpretation abilities, fluent in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Filipino, Japanese, Russian, Thai and Sinhala.
 

Youn-a was deployed at NPS service centers in regions with the highest concentrations of foreign visitors to the centers in June, including Hwaseong Osan, Pyeongtaek Anseong, Ansan, Gimhae Miryang and Busan.
 
She assists foreign residents by answering questions through self-service kiosks and facilitating real-time interpretation between public officials and foreign residents via electronic devices.
 
After collecting data from five months of operation, the NPS expanded Youn-a’s deployment to six additional locations in November, including a branch at Incheon International Airport.
 
The NPS aims to further enhance Youn-a’s capabilities and expand her usability by gathering data, with plans to eventually dispatch the AI employee to all NPS service centers nationwide.
 
A public servant uses Youn-a's interpretation abilities in real-time to assist a customer. [NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE]

“The number of foreign subscribers to the national pension has doubled to 460,000 this year, from 230,000 in 2014,” said NPS CEO Kim Tae-hyun, noting that the number would continue to grow.
 

“We are committed to protecting rights and enhancing services for foreign visitors through various technologies and endless efforts,” Kim added.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
