 International students in Gwangju eligible for 13% EMS discount
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 14:54
Gwangju City Government and the South Jeolla Regional Communications Office initialed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday at the Gwangju City Office to support Express Mail Service (EMS) for international students. [GWANGJU CITY GOVERNMENT]

International university students in Gwangju can now receive a discount of up to 13 percent on international shipping services.
 
The Gwangju City Government and the South Jeolla Regional Communications Office initialed a memorandum of understanding on Monday at the city office related to the Express Mail Service (EMS) for international students.
 

The agreement reduces shipping fees and improves the convenience of international mail service for the growing foreign student population in the region, which reached 6,300 as of April, a 9 percent increase from the previous year.
 
Under this initiative, foreign students attending universities in Gwangju are eligible for a 10 percent discount when they use EMS at post offices managed by the South Jeolla Regional Communications Office. An additional 3 percent discount is available if they pre-register through the post office’s mobile app.
 
To qualify for the discount, students must present a D-2 or D-4 alien registration card.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
