Yoon apologizes for causing 'public concern' over first lady allegations, but decries wife's 'demonization'



SARAH KIM

kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr

President Yoon Suk Yeol gave an apology to the people for "causing public concern" as he addressed controversies surrounding him and the first lady in a press conference on Thursday."The efforts I've undertaken for the sake of people's livelihood and the future of Korea may have caused inconveniences to the people, and the issues surrounding those close to me have further caused public concern," Yoon said during a televised public address and press conference held at the Yongsan presidential office."I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people," Yoon said, standing up and bowing his head during his address.Yoon has faced record-low approval ratings, which dipped below 20 percent last week, amid allegations that he and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, meddled in candidate nominations for the 2022 by-elections and April general election. The press conference was an occasion for Yoon to personally address public scrutiny over his association with Myung Tae-kyun, a shadowy self-proclaimed political broker who is accused of fabricating public opinion polls in favor of then-presidential candidate Yoon in exchange for a People Power Party (PPP) candidate nomination in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.Yoon said he has worked tirelessly for the people since he took office in May 2022, but noted, "Although there may have been shortcomings from the public perspective, I have always been sincere toward the people."But regarding a leaked phone call between him and Myung from 2022 released by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), contradicting claims that the president had earlier cut contact with Myung, Yoon said, "I did nothing inappropriate, and I have nothing to hide."The 140-minute press conference for Korean and foreign journalists to mark the midpoint of Yoon's five-year term, which falls on Sunday, was an occasion for the president to outline his administration's policies and reform measures going forward and address reporters' questions regarding various political controversies, foreign affairs and security matters and economic visions."I don't think it's the president's place to make excuses," Yoon said. "Everything is due to my negligence and lacking."Addressing the allegations against the first lady, Yoon said his wife "should have conducted herself with greater caution" and the "fact that she caused public concern is unquestionably wrong."He also acknowledged controversies stemming from the fact that he and Kim continued to communicate privately through their personal phones even after taking office.Yoon, in turn, slammed a special probe bill against the first lady being pushed by the DP, saying the move was unconstitutional and an act of "political agitation," not for any judicial justice."We have already dispatched hundreds of investigative personnel for over two years to investigate a large number of people," he said regarding allegations against Kim, who has also been accused of being involved in a stock manipulation scandal and accepting a luxury bag from a pastor.Yoon noted that while Kim may have acted "naively" at times, he lamented that she had been "demonized" by those aiming to target him politically.Yoon further announced that he had appointed a presidential secretary to aid Kim in her public activities, keeping a promise to revive a presidential office in charge of the first lady's affairs, which had been abolished at the beginning of his term.He also clarified to a reporter that his apology was because he and his wife "had not acted appropriately" in the circumstances and that he would work on preventing a recurrence.Likewise, he said Kim herself had told him to "apologize properly" to the public during the press conference after it was announced earlier this week."It's not shameful for the person in charge of state affairs to apologize to the people, but rather, it's an act of respect for and deference to the people," Yoon said.The president promised to complete his key initiatives for medical, pension, labor, and education reform, as well as help improve regional imbalances and raise the country's birthrate.Regarding Yoon's remarks during the press conference, DP chief Lee Jae-myung told reporters at the National Assembly that they "don't seem to be something the public can readily agree with."BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]