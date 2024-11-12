 Yoon orders more efforts to root out loan sharks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon orders more efforts to root out loan sharks

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 17:51
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an economic and security meeting with ministers and senior aides held at the presidential office in central Seoul on Sunday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an economic and security meeting with ministers and senior aides held at the presidential office in central Seoul on Sunday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol called on authorities to intensify efforts to combat illegal money lenders and come up with financial support to prevent ordinary people from falling prey to loan sharks, his office said Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
Yoon expressed anger upon hearing news of a single mother in her 30s who took her own life after being harassed by loan sharks, leaving behind her young daughter, presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a written briefing.
 
"Prosecutors and police must mobilize all resources to root out illegal debt collection, and financial regulators should thoroughly review support measures to protect ordinary people from falling victim to illegal money lenders," Yoon was quoted as saying.
 
On Monday, Yoon underscored the importance of efforts to address widening inequality in income and education in the latter half of his term.

Yonhap
tags yoon suk yeol presidential office

More in Politics

Shadowy 'political broker' boasted of close ties to presidential couple, allege prosecutors

Yoon orders more efforts to root out loan sharks

Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for 'political broker' Myung Tae-kyun

DP submits revised special probe bill as prosecutor general examines first lady allegations

As world prepares for Trump’s return, Yoon takes up golf again in preparation

Related Stories

Communication is key

Award time

BAI requests probe into possible corruption linked to presidential office relocation

A stealthy plan for a new guest house

Yoon holds first phone call with Japan’s new prime minister
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)