Yoon orders more efforts to root out loan sharks

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on authorities to intensify efforts to combat illegal money lenders and come up with financial support to prevent ordinary people from falling prey to loan sharks, his office said Tuesday.Yoon expressed anger upon hearing news of a single mother in her 30s who took her own life after being harassed by loan sharks, leaving behind her young daughter, presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a written briefing."Prosecutors and police must mobilize all resources to root out illegal debt collection, and financial regulators should thoroughly review support measures to protect ordinary people from falling victim to illegal money lenders," Yoon was quoted as saying.On Monday, Yoon underscored the importance of efforts to address widening inequality in income and education in the latter half of his term.Yonhap