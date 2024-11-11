 Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for 'political broker' Myung Tae-kyun
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for 'political broker' Myung Tae-kyun

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 18:43 Updated: 11 Nov. 2024, 18:47
  • 기자 사진
  • CHO JUNG-WOO
Self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun arrives at the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office in South Gyeongsang for questioning on Saturday. [NEWS1]

Prosecutors on Monday sought an arrest warrant for self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun on charges of violating political funding laws.
 

Related Article

 
The Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office requested arrest warrants for four individuals, including Myung, former People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Kim Young-sun and two politicians who ran in the 2022 local elections in Daegu and Goryeong County, North Gyeongsang.
 
The prosecution cited flight risk and evidence tampering concerns as reasons for the request.
 
Myung is at the center of a growing political scandal, accused of illegally receiving approximately 90 million won ($65,200) from former PPP Rep. Kim between August 2022 and December last year in exchange for assisting her candidacy in a parliamentary by-election.
 
The two other individuals allegedly paid around 120 million won each to Myung in late 2021 in exchange for securing nominations in the local elections.
 
Prosecutors believe the funds were funneled to a polling agency, reportedly operated by Myung, to conduct a presidential poll survey in March 2022.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO, AN DAE-HUN [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]
