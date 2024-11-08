 Chef Edward Lee of 'Culinary Class Wars' named tofu maker Pulmuone's new brand ambassador
Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 13:49
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Edward Lee as the brand ambassador for local food company Pulmuone [PULMUONE]

Chef Edward Lee, a "Culinary Class Wars" finalist, is the new face of Pulmuone, a local food company best known for tofu. 
 
Lee, on the recent Netflix hit cooking survival show, had relayed his passion for Korean cuisine and particularly stood out during the semi-final round, where contestants were required to cook multiple dishes with a single star ingredient: tofu.  
 

As Pulmuone's new brand ambassador, Lee will promote the company's plant-based label, Pulmuone Global Diet, and sauces under its premium Korean cuisine product line, the company announced Friday.     
 
Edward Lee cooking on Netflix's cooking survival show ″Culinary Class Wars″ [NETFLIX]

It will unveil Lee's recipes incorporating Pulmuone's items and launch a new product that it developed with the chef next year. The marketing campaign will also be extended to the United States. 
 

"I have always been a fan of Pulmuone's brand philosophy and have often used their products in America, so I am honored to serve as its brand ambassador at this time," Lee said in Friday's press release. "I will continue to work with Pulmuone on its campaigns to promote Korean cuisine and culture further." 
 
Pulmuone, founded in 1981, is a fresh and processed food company focused on sustainable, organic products with affordable prices. 
 
Pulmuone was also a sponsor of "Culinary Class Wars" and is the investor behind chef and Netflix show judge Anh Sung-jae's Mosu Seoul, which is slated to re-open early next year. 
 

Lee is a Korean American chef who operates four restaurants in the United States. He won the 2010 "Iron Chef America" title and has been nominated multiple times for the James Beard Award. Last year, he cooked as the guest chef for the White House state dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden and Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol. 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
