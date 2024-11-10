Recipe: Yeom Hye-min's sweet pumpkin pie



The world of baking is infinite — from freshly baked bread to cookies and cakes. Best of all, baking soothes worries and brings joy when sharing these handmade treats in well-wrapped gift boxes with those dear to you.The endless summer has finally passed, and the fluctuating temperatures signal that autumn has arrived. This means it's the perfect season to enjoy a sweet slice of pumpkin pie. There’s no better way to embrace the rich hues of yellow, orange, and red than with a serving of this seasonal favorite.The pumpkin’s vibrant orange color, derived from its carotenoid pigments, not only offers antioxidant benefits but also provides calcium and pectin. These help eliminate toxins and reduce inflammation. So, why not try making this sweet pumpkin pie, sure to be a favorite this fall?73 grams (2.6 ounces) of all-purpose flour — 11 grams of white sugar — 1 gram of salt — 57 grams of cold unsalted butter — 14 grams of cold shortening — 23 grams of cold waterPumpkin filling: 117 grams of white sugar — 2 grams of ground cinnamon — 2 grams of salt — 78 grams of whole eggs — 333 grams of pumpkin puree — 98 grams of milk — 98 grams of creamTools: 12-centimeter (4.7 inches) cake tin — parchment paper the height of the tin — silicone spatula — rolling pin — fork — blender — oven — baking pan — toothpick — scissors — mini cake pan.1. In a blender, combine the flour, white sugar, salt, cold butter, shortening and water. Blend in two-second intervals until well combined.2. Once the dough comes together, remove it and form it into a ball by hand.3. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.4. On a well-floured surface, roll out the dough with a rolling pin to a thickness of 3 millimeters. Cut the dough into a 12 cm-diameter circle.5. Poke holes in the dough with a fork.6. Refrigerate the dough again for at least one hour.7. Bake the dough in an oven preheated to 200°C (392°F) for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.8. While the dough cools, mix the dry ingredients for the pumpkin filling in a bowl.9. In another bowl, whisk the eggs and pumpkin puree, then add the dry ingredients and mix well.10. Gradually add the milk and heavy cream to the mixture, stirring to combine.11. Place the cooled pie shell in the center of a mini cake pan and line the walls with parchment paper.12. Pour the filling into the pie shell and bake at 215°C for 10 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 176°C and bake for another 15 minutes.13. Remove the pie from the oven when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.14. Let the pie cool completely, then wrap it in plastic and store it in the refrigerator for a day.15. Unmold the pie and remove the parchment paper.16. Serve in bowls with whipped cream or toppings of your choice."When selecting a sweet pumpkin, look for one with distinct, deep green lines and a firm texture, as these are usually sweeter. If you plan to eat it right away, choose a pumpkin that feels relatively light for its size. For longer storage, select a larger one and store it stem-down. Sweet pumpkins are ideal for baking, becoming even sweeter when steamed, microwaved or roasted."Although making the pumpkin puree might seem time-consuming, the pie itself is simple. Preparing the puree in advance is helpful when making this pie or other dishes later on."To make the puree, roast the sweet pumpkin in an oven preheated to 200°C for 40 minutes to remove excess moisture. Peel off any burnt parts and finely grind the pumpkin. For extra flavor, you can add small amounts of ginger or cloves. If you're looking for convenience, you can also use store-bought pumpkin puree."When making the pie dough, be sure to pause between two-second intervals. This ensures a crisp texture. Also, prick the dough with a fork to prevent puffing up during baking."BY YEOM HYE-MIN, WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]