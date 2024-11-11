Seoul hotels launch year-end packages for the festive season

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, launched a year-end celebratory stay package called "A Pop of Delight!"Guests can pop a balloon to reveal prizes, starting from 60,000 won ($43). Prizes range from seasonal cakes, a bottle of champagne and dining credits to complimentary room vouchers — some with a value as high as 2 million won. Room vouchers include overnight stays in various room types, complete with breakfast for two, while suite room winners will also enjoy exclusive Executive Club access for two.Guests can redeem their vouchers at the hotel’s front desk on their own time. As part of the package, there will be a complimentary breakfast for two at the hotel’s Market Kitchen restaurant.The package requires advance reservations and is available exclusively on weekends and public holidays, with stays valid for check-ins from Friday through Sunday.GLAD Hotel launched a "Private Party Package" for those looking for an intimate space to celebrate Christmas and New Years.The package includes party items, such as pink and black balloons, crowns and ribbons, as well as two mini cups of wine.The package, priced at 150,000 won, is available at GLAD Hotel Yeouido Seoul and GLAD Mapo in Mapo District, western Seoul, and GLAD Gangnam COEX Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is slated to offer a Christmas room package dubbed "Sparking Suite" during December. Stays include the hotel's Presidential Suite and Ambassador Suite.It includes a free pass to the hotel's ice rink and 1 million won in credits for the hotel's F&B venues. The first visitor to purchase the package will also receive a two-night complimentary stay at the Park Hyatt Bangkok. Reservations will be open until Dec. 28.(02) 797-1234