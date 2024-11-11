Everland to offer discount for suneung students, birthday bash for mascots Lenny and Lara
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 11:36
Amusement park Everland is launching a series of special events this week to celebrate both students taking the suneung, or College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), and the 10th birthday of its Lion mascots, Lenny and Lara.
From Nov. 14, the day of suneung, through the end of December, students taking the exam can visit Everland for a special discounted price of 21,000 won ($15), 70 percent off the original price. They can bring up to three companions, each eligible for entry at a reduced price of 30,000 won per person.
To receive the discount, visitors must show proof of exam participation, such as their admission tickets or a college admission letter for 2025, at the ticket counter.
From Nov. 18 through early December, Everland will run a “1+1” special event for three attractions: Double Rock Spin, Rolling X-Train and Let’s Twist. Visitors can enjoy two consecutive rides on each without having to wait in line.
To mark Lenny and Lara’s 10th birthday on Nov. 15, Everland will host a week of celebratory events from Nov. 11 to 17.
Each day from Nov. 13 to 17 at 5 p.m., a birthday party will be held at the Garden Terrace Cafe. At the party, Everland will present a custom-made commemorative cake to Lenny and Lara, designed based on a winning submission from fans on social media. There will also be a giveaway event with anniversary gift kits featuring items themed around the two mascots.
On Nov. 11 and 12, guests can participate in a special safari tram tour with Lenny and Lara. Four tours will be held each day, offering a close-up view of wild animals like lions and tigers. There will also be three special photo opportunities with the mascots, Lenny’s special performance and a commemorative birthday badge giveaway. A limited number of these exclusive tickets will be available to the first 100 guests each day via the mobile app.
For more information, visit Everland’s official website.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)