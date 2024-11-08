Fishing vessel sinks off Jeju, 2 dead and 12 missing



A fishing vessel with 27 people on board sank in waters off Jeju Island on Friday morning, leaving two dead and 12 missing as of 9:40 a.m.The Korea Coast Guard received a report at around 4:33 a.m. that the 129-ton boat, named "Keumseong," was sinking in waters approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Biyang Island.According to the coast guard, 15 people were rescued by another vessel that was operating nearby and arrived at Hallim Port.Among those rescued, two were pronounced dead after being sent to hospital. The other 13 were rescued in a conscious state and are reportedly experiencing symptoms such as shivers.Of the missing people, 10 are Koreans and two are foreign nationals.The Coast Guard said the vessel had completely sunk.