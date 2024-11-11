 Kotra taps former Vice Industry Minister Kang Kyung-sung as new chief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Kotra taps former Vice Industry Minister Kang Kyung-sung as new chief

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:58
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
Kang Kyung-sung, the new president of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), delivers his inaugural speech at Kotra's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Monday. [KOTRA]

Kang Kyung-sung, the new president of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), delivers his inaugural speech at Kotra's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Monday. [KOTRA]

 
The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) appointed Kang Kyung-sung, former vice minister of trade, industry and energy, to head the state-backed organization dedicated to promoting Korea’s trade and investment.
 
Kang emphasized Kotra’s role as a global business hub and expressed a strong commitment to the agency’s mission to transform Korea into one of the world’s top five export nations, an investment hub and a global trade powerhouse at his inaugural speech at Kotra’s headquarters in Secho Distrct, southern Seoul, on Monday.
 
“Kotra’s role is to attract foreign technology, capital, talent and resources to Korea, thereby strengthening the nation’s economic and industrial global competitiveness,” he said, vowing to make the organization a steppingstone to enhance the nation’s industrial ecosystem.
 

Related Article

The new president also called for continuous support for the export process in the sectors of nuclear energy, biotechnology and defense and suggested that Kotra’s network of overseas branches be used as global business infrastructure.
 
Kang is recognized as a policy expert across industrial sectors, having served as the presidential secretary for industrial policy during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, as well as the first and second vice trade minister between 2023 and 2024. He has headed policy departments for the nuclear and oil industries and held director-general positions of energy resources, trade and investment and industrial policy within the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Kotra appointment

More in Industry

KT&G targets 15 percent return on equity through buyback plan

Baemin, Coupang Eats deliver final commission proposals to FTC

Czech officials visit Korea to discuss nuclear project negotiations

Hanwha Ocean becomes 2024's most-ordered Korean shipbuilder with $511.6 million deal

Samsung has most female executives number climbs across the board

Related Stories

Forget sauerkraut

Kotra in Osaka

Korea seeks balanced approach with Chinese investors

No more ‘parachute appointments’ (KOR)

Pakistan for Busan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)