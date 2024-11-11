 Korean rugby series 'Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die' to premiere on Netflix next month
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 13:31 Updated: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:07
  • 기자 사진
  • KIM JI-YE
A scene of Netflix's upcoming rugby competition show ″Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die″ [NETFLIX]

Netflix’s new rugby reality show, “Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die,” is slated to be released on Dec. 10, the streaming platform said Monday.  
 
The new sports show sheds light on rugby, a less popular sport in Korea, and follows the battles between seven rugby teams as they all vie to win the competition.  
 

The show is produced by Chang Si-won, who took the helm of JTBC’s popular sports TV program "A Clean Sweep" (2022- ), and Choi Tae-gyu.
 
“The show is expected to deliver thrills and a surge of dopamine with the dynamic and intense survival journey of Korea’s rugby players,” the streaming platform said in a press release.  
 
Despite the players' challenging conditions, the show will authentically showcase their unwavering passion and commitment to the sport, according to the streaming platform. 
 

BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]
