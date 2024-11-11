Korean rugby series 'Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die' to premiere on Netflix next month



Netflix's new rugby reality show, "Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die," is slated to be released on Dec. 10, the streaming platform said Monday.The new sports show sheds light on rugby, a less popular sport in Korea, and follows the battles between seven rugby teams as they all vie to win the competition.The show is produced by Chang Si-won, who took the helm of JTBC's popular sports TV program "A Clean Sweep" (2022- ), and Choi Tae-gyu."The show is expected to deliver thrills and a surge of dopamine with the dynamic and intense survival journey of Korea's rugby players," the streaming platform said in a press release.Despite the players' challenging conditions, the show will authentically showcase their unwavering passion and commitment to the sport, according to the streaming platform.