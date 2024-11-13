'Squid Game' director hints at mix of Korean challenges, global favorites for season two



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Netflix series "Squid Game" became a cultural phenomenon in 2021, merging Korean childhood games with the deadly thriller genre. But what other nostalgic pastimes will the second season bring back to intrigue global audiences?With just over a month to go until the second season of “Squid Game” hits Netflix, fans are eagerly counting down the days to see what high-stakes games await them. The director hinted that the new season will feature a blend of unique Korean games alongside global favorites, set against a grander and more fleshed-out backdrop.“There are some games that are unique to Korea, which I'm sure every Korean has tried at least once during their childhood, as well as games that are played all over the world,” director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also took the helm of the first season, said while trying not to spill too much tea regarding the games during a press conference held on Aug. 1, months before the season’s release set for Dec. 26. CEO Kim Ji-yeon of Siren Pictures, the production company behind “Squid Game,” was also present at the press conference.The second season follows Gi-hun as he rejoins the game after winning it in the first season. This time, he wants to stop the game from taking more lives as the contestants vie for 45.6 billion won ($32 million) in prize money.The upcoming season features Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun and Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, as well as Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo.New cast members are also set to appear, including Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri from project group IZ*ONE and Choi Seung-Hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P.The show's first season gained global recognition, particularly for its unique games that captivated audiences worldwide. With the second season on the way, the games remain one of the most anticipated aspects, and both the director and the production company CEO carefully tried to withhold details to preserve excitement for the show.“Learning the games and putting yourself in the participants’ shoes is the best way to enjoy the show fully,” Hwang said.“There are quite a few games that require teamwork,” the director added. “There will likely be more games in season two where participants can interact with each other, creating more tension and causing problems to arise and dramatic stories to unfold within the games.”Kim also revealed that with the show being so highly anticipated, security was one of the top priorities, leading the production staff to even keep secrets from the cast members.“To prevent spoilers, even the actors didn’t know the script after their character’s elimination,” Kim said. “They filmed without knowing who dies, where or how — even while filming together. They were unaware of what would happen next. In fact, very few actors knew the full script with the ending.”The upcoming series will exhibit a few significant changes, according to director Hwang, such as the characteristics of Gi-hun, the new faces and a modified voting system.“In season one, Gi-hun was portrayed as a naive character who didn’t know anything about the game and entered just to win money. However, in season two, he rejoins the contest with the clear objective of ending the game and finding the game’s hosts to enact revenge, which is the biggest difference,” director Hwang said.He added that the new season will actively use the voting system that appeared in the first season. According to the director, the system depicts the current social conflicts happening in various countries — where people are divided into “us” and “them," leading to attacks and ongoing division.The director also slightly hinted at season two’s set being grander in size and more enriched in comparison to season one's, adding that the team put much effort into making the set “a little more fairy-tale-like, whimsical and enchanting and a place where such violent situations seem unlikely to occur.”The show's second season won't be the franchise's finale, as a third season is set to be released next year. In both seasons, the director says he will explore the topic of hope while continuously raising the question, "Should it be like this?" — a reflection on the injustices in society.“In seasons two and three, I wanted to create a story that asks whether we have the power to change the increasingly negative world around us — whether we have the ability, and if we are capable of such a transformation,” director Hwang said. “While I don't have the answer, I wanted to seriously explore the question of whether there is hope for us.”When Netflix announced the series would have a third season, many were worried if it was worth the division, and the director himself shared that he had the same concern. The director said the scripts for both seasons were "written in one continuous flow,” adding that season three will be the true finale.However, he assured viewers that the split will be worth it.“Though the story continues in one flow, there is a major turning point in the middle,” he said. “After that point, even though it’s a continuation of the story, the second half takes on a completely different tone and color.”When the cast members were revealed, controversy arose over casting actor Choi, known also as former BigBang member T.O.P, who was charged with marijuana use in 2017. This was something the director did not expect."When I decided to cast Choi, quite some time had already passed since the case. He was already given a verdict, and the probation period had ended," the director said. "So, I felt that enough time had passed for him to start something like this again based on that judgment."He also added, “By that point, I had already gone through many processes with the actor, so instead of reversing the decision, I concluded that the only way to show why we had to work with this actor was to present the results to the reporters and viewers. That’s why we decided to proceed without turning back.”The first season was released around Chuseok, one of Korea’s biggest holidays, and this time, it is set to be released around one of the biggest holidays worldwide, which was a conscious decision.“As the Christmas season approaches and people around the world enter their year-end holidays, we simply hoped that as many people as possible would spend the end of the year and the start of the new year at home watching ‘Squid Game’ together,” Kim said.With the first season being one of the biggest hits on Netflix, many wonder if the show will continue to set records with its upcoming season. However, director Hwang wishes to see positive feedback on the content itself rather than focusing on the numbers, as he admits that the global situation has changed a lot in the past three years. The previous season was released during the Covid-19 pandemic.“I hope to hear that this work has progressed even further in seasons two and three compared to the first season,” he said.“Also, I would love to hear that it has become deeper and more refined, as I intended, and that its overall quality has gone a step higher.”BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]