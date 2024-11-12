Song Jae-lim, 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' actor, dies aged 39



KIM JI-YE

Actor Song Jae-lim has died at the age of 39.The actor was first reported by news outlet Newsen to have been found dead on Tuesday afternoon.Later, Seongdong Police Precinct confirmed the actor’s death, saying he was found dead at his house at around 12:30 p.m.A friend who had previously arranged to have lunch with him visited his home and discovered him dead, according to the police.“So far, no evidence of foul play or criminal activity has been found,” the police said. “Based on the discovery of a suicide note, it is presumed that he committed suicide.”The police also added that it cannot disclose any other details of the cause of his death.Song's funeral has been set at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in western Seoul.Song debuted in 2009 in the film "Actresses" (2009) and appeared in numerous works, such as MBC hit drama "The Moon Embracing the Sun" (2012), KBS series "I Wanna Hear Your Song" (2019) and Tving series "All that We Loved" (2023).The actor was actively working until recently appearing in musical "La Rose De Versailles," which ended in October.BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]