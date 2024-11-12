KEF Chair meets Japanese ambassador to discuss strengthening relations
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 17:41
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr
“Korea and Japan's relationship had ups and downs, but there have been improvements through active exchanges in government, politics, culture and economy,” said Chairman Sohn at the meeting Tuesday at the Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul.
“Cooperation in semiconductors, auto and other digital and environmentally friendly technologies has been reinforced lately among companies from the two countries.”
Sohn added that trade between the two countries had risen to $76.6 billion as of 2023 compared to $200 million when the relationship normalized in 1965. The exchange of human resources surpassed 10 million this year, reaching an all-time high.
KEF has been inviting Japanese ambassadors to Korea since 2020 to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and support Japanese companies doing business in Korea.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)