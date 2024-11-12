KEF Chair meets Japanese ambassador to discuss strengthening relations



JIN EUN-SOO

jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr

Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF) Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima to discuss the two countries' relationship ahead of the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic ties next year.“Korea and Japan's relationship had ups and downs, but there have been improvements through active exchanges in government, politics, culture and economy,” said Chairman Sohn at the meeting Tuesday at the Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul.“Cooperation in semiconductors, auto and other digital and environmentally friendly technologies has been reinforced lately among companies from the two countries.”Sohn added that trade between the two countries had risen to $76.6 billion as of 2023 compared to $200 million when the relationship normalized in 1965. The exchange of human resources surpassed 10 million this year, reaching an all-time high.KEF has been inviting Japanese ambassadors to Korea since 2020 to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and support Japanese companies doing business in Korea.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]