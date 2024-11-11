Haenam harvest: Cabbage gets picked as kimjang comes

Farmers harvest cabbage in Haenam County, South Jeolla, on Monday.The county is the largest producer of cabbage in Korea. With the country in the midst of(kimchi-making season), the price of cabbage is expected to stabilize, although the Korea Rural Economic Research Institute has predicted that the yield will fall by 5 percent on year to 1.18 million tons, which could influence the price by as much as 20 percent.The institute estimates that the average price for 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cabbage this month will come in at around 8,000 won ($5.73), up 24 percent from the same time last year.