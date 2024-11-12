Noodle prices rise in October
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 18:47
The prices of jjajangmyeon, noodles in a black bean sauce, and kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles, both rose last month, the Korea Consumer Agency said Tuesday.
Jjajangmyeon prices rose 1.05 percent from September to October, while kalguksu became 0.82 percent more expensive, according to a survey of eight popular restaurant menus in Seoul.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
