 Noodle prices rise in October
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Noodle prices rise in October

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 18:47
 
The prices of jjajangmyeon, noodles in black bean sauce, and kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles, both rose last month, the Korea Consumer Agency said Tuesday. Pictured is a menu on Myeongdong Street in central Seoul on Tuesday afternoon. [YONHAP]

The prices of jjajangmyeon, noodles in black bean sauce, and kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles, both rose last month, the Korea Consumer Agency said Tuesday. Pictured is a menu on Myeongdong Street in central Seoul on Tuesday afternoon. [YONHAP]

 
The prices of jjajangmyeon, noodles in a black bean sauce, and kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles, both rose last month, the Korea Consumer Agency said Tuesday.
 
Jjajangmyeon prices rose 1.05 percent from September to October, while kalguksu became 0.82 percent more expensive, according to a survey of eight popular restaurant menus in Seoul.
tags Korea Consumer Agency Myeong-dong

More in Economy

Noodle prices rise in October

KDI lowers 2025 growth forecast on export slowdown

KEF Chair meets Japanese ambassador to discuss strengthening relations

Haenam harvest: Cabbage gets picked as kimjang comes

Bullish Bitcoin breaks 114 million won threshold amid optimism about Trump policies

Related Stories

Popular probiotics probed

Going the distance

All dressed up...

2022 Myeong-dong Space Beer Festival to open on Sept. 23, 24

Can you QR?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)