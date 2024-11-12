Pizza Hut Korea served a slice of good fortune with court approval for restructuring
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 10:48
Pizza Hut Korea, the Korean operator of the namesake American pizza franchise, on Monday received approval from a court to proceed with an autonomous restructuring support (ARS) plan, putting on hold court-mandated rehabilitation proceedings after losing a lawsuit brought by store owners.
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court said it approved the ARS rehabilitation plan requested by Pizza Hut Korea earlier in the day.
An ARS program is a system where a company negotiates debt repayment plans autonomously with its creditors. The court has given one month for related negotiations to take place.
If an agreement is reached, a voluntary agreement will be finalized, allowing the company to avoid court-mandated rehabilitation procedures.
Last week, Pizza Hut Korea filed for corporate rehabilitation due to financial difficulties stemming from losing a lawsuit brought by store owners. The company reportedly needs to return 21 billion won ($15 million) in franchise fees to 94 store owners.
