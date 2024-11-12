 Sign of the Times: K-culture takes over downtown New York with Pepero Day
Sign of the Times: K-culture takes over downtown New York with Pepero Day

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 13:59
Pepero Day hits Times Square in New York, taking over a digital billboard on Monday to celebrate the unofficial holiday. [LOTTE WELLFOOD]

Lotte Wellfood said on Tuesday that 180,000 people descended on Times Square for a Pepero Day event, where there were musical performances from a children's choir as well as a K-pop dance performance and, of course, copious amounts of the chocolate-covered baked stick.
