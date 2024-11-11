Pepero Day advertisement lights up Lotte World Tower
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:54 Updated: 11 Nov. 2024, 19:38
Graphics commemorating Pepero Day, an annual unofficial holiday on which Korean residents gift the snack to their loved ones, appeared on Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.
The broadcast, featuring Pepero characters, will aim to welcome tourists to Korea.
