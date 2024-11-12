'La Traviata,' Dua Lipa and other shows to check out in Korea



YIM SEUNG-HYE

yim.seunghye@joongang.co.kr

The National Changgeuk Company is presenting a new(traditional Korean opera) “The Story of Lee Nal-chi.” It’s about a man born as a servant in a noble household who becomes the greatest singer in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Lee Nal-chi fiercely resisted the class-based society of the Joseon Dynasty. He strived to become the best singer by embracing all forms of performance, such as tightrope walking and playing drums. His life, marked by relentless pursuit of his art and love, has reached the pinnacle of musical mastery.The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 20,000 won ($14) to 50,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 6Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” is the most frequently staged opera in the world, and the Korea National Opera is staging it again this year, following last year’s immense success. “La Traviata” tells the tragic love story of Violetta, a courtesan who was once the star of Parisian society. She meets Alfredo, a young nobleman who has long admired her from afar, at a party. Although she hesitates to embrace his love due to her hedonistic lifestyle and her worsening tuberculosis, she ultimately cannot resist and falls for him.This production of “La Traviata” directed by Vincent Boussard, according to the Korea National Opera, has a modern twist. For instance, Violetta appears on stage in a leather jacket and jeans instead of her signature camellia-adorned dress. Alfredo appears in a sleek suit.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 150,000 won.The performance begins at 3 p.m. on both days.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5This year, the Universal Ballet Company is touring the country with "The Nutcracker," offering opportunities for those in other cities on the peninsula to enjoy the Christmas season performance. The company will be making stops in Daegu on Nov. 15, followed by Daejeon on Nov. 22 and then coming up to Seongnam in Gyeonggi on Nov. 29 and 30.The Universal Ballet Company's “The Nutcracker” is choreographed by Vasili Vainonen from the Mariinsky Theatre. The ballet company premiered the Christmas classic back in 1986 on its home soil and has been staging the show every year since then.The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 90,000 won.Imae Station, Bundang line, exit 1Popular musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” which tells the tale of an epic battle between good and evil, has been loved in Korea since its first performance in 2004.The cast includes Hong Kwang-ho, Jeon Dong-seok and Kim Seong-cheol in the roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, and Yoon Gong-ju, Seon-min and Kim Hwan-hee playing the role of Lucy Harris.The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa is holding her first Korean concerts in seven years. Her previous show in Korea was in 2017 at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival. The upcoming concerts in Seoul come as part of her global "Radical Optimism Tour" that began in Berlin on June 5.Dua Lipa released her third full-length album, “Radical Optimism,” on May 3. The album topped Britain's Official Albums Chart and ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on the first week of its release. She won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021 with her album “Future Nostalgia” (2020).Born in 1995 and debuting in 2017 with her first album “Dua Lipa,” the singer shot to stardom with singles “Be the One,” “IDGAF” and “New Rules.” She became one of the most influential pop stars in the world with her catchy and empowering dance tracks, winning three Grammy Awards and seven Brit Awards so far.Lipa has especially been a familiar name to K-pop fans thanks to her collaborations with girl group Blackpink, “Kiss and Make Up” (2018), and Mamamoo’s Hwasa on “Physical” (2020). Lipa singled out Blackpink members Jennie and Lisa and their solo works released recently, Hwasa's single “NA” and girl group Le Sserafim, when asked whether she still listens to K-pop.Tickets range from 121,000 won to 154,000 won.The concerts begin at 8 p.m. on both days.Guil Station, line No. 1, exit 2Super Junior member Kyuhyun will release his first full-length album on Nov. 27, marking 10 years since his solo debut. He has previously released EPs, including “At Gwanghwamun” (2014) and “Fall, Once Again” (2015). With his new release, he is embarking on his 10th anniversary Asia tour, “Colors,” starting in Seoul from Dec. 20 to 22 and continuing across nine cities in Asia, including Hong Kong and Jakarta, Indonesia.Tickets range from 110,000 won to 154,000 won.The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4Conductor Chung Myung-whun will be staging a concert with his One Korea Orchestra to celebrate the year’s end. One Korea Orchestra is a symphony orchestra founded by the maestro in 2017 in an attempt to “unite Korea through music.” Violinist Lee Soo-been will accompany the orchestra.The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35” and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68.”Tickets range from 40,000 won to 180,000 won.The concert begins at 5 p.m.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1 or 2Violinist Danny Koo is back again this Christmas to play some jolly tunes on his violin. The program includes Sting’s “Englishman In New York” (1987) Kim Cannon and Walter Kent’s “I’ll be home for Christmas” (1943) and Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley’s “Pure Imagination” (1971).Tickets range from 60,000 won to 120,000 won.The concert begins at 5 p.m.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1 or 2Singer Park Jin-young, also known as JYP, the founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, is holding a concert in December to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut. He’s been releasing music almost every year despite his busy schedule, with his latest being “Like Magic” (2024) and “Changed Man” (2023).Park debuted in 1994 with “Don’t Leave Me.” He has released hit songs, including “Honey” (1998) and “When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)” (2020). He is also known for producing K-pop girl groups and boy bands, such as Wonder Girls, miss A, Twice, 2PM and NMIXX.Tickets range from 121,000 won to 165,000 won.The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday; at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4Singer Sung Si-kyung is holding a year-end concert. Sung debuted in 2001 with the album “Like the First Time” and has since released eight full-length albums. Dubbed the “king of ballad,” Sung has numerous hit songs, including “You Touched My Heart” (2002), “Take Care” (2003), “On the Street” (2006), “It’s You” (2010) and “First Winter” (2019). He recently featured on Psy’s track “You Move Me” (2022).He is also active as a television personality, appearing on shows such as "Witch Hunt" (2013–15) and "Non-Summit" (2014–17). He also runs a YouTube channel with more than 1.6 million subscribers. The Korean production of the hit rock musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" written by renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice in 1970 is back with Michael Lee and Park Eun-tae starring as Jesus. The show is loosely based on the life of Jesus Christ and his relationships with the people around him during the weeks before his crucifixion.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 150,000 won.The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to Thursdays, at 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4