Pepero Day hits Times Square with giant digital ad

Published: 04 Nov. 2024, 17:36 Updated: 04 Nov. 2024, 17:53
A Pepero Day advertisement will light up New York's Times Square from Oct. 21 to Nov. 11, Lotte Wellfood announced.
 
Korean residents traditionally gift the snack to partners, friends and other loved ones to mark the unofficial holiday. The date of Nov. 11 derives from the chocolate-covered stick's resemblance to the date “11/11.”
 
A Lotte representative told the Wall Street Journal in 2013 that about half of Pepero's annual sales, totaling around 90 billion won ($65.5 million) had come between September and November.
