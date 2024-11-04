South Korean defense chief, EU's top envoy slam North's troop dispatch to Russia

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and the European Union's (EU) top diplomat on Monday "strongly" condemned North Korea's troop deployment to Russia as they met for talks in Seoul, the Defense Ministry said.Kim and Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, issued the condemnation amid growing concerns over North Korean troops gathering in a front-line area in western Russia to possibly enter combat."In coordination with the international community, (they) agreed to closely cooperate to block military cooperation between Russia and North Korea," the ministry said in a release.The two sides also shared the view that the security of Europe and the Atlantic is connected to that of the Indo-Pacific, and agreed to continue strengthening security cooperation between South Korea and the EU, it said.Borrell arrived in South Korea the previous day to co-chair the first Strategic Dialogue between South Korea and the EU on Monday.Yonhap