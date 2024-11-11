 Chinese man released after questioning over alleged drone filming of spy agency HQ
Chinese man released after questioning over alleged drone filming of spy agency HQ

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 11:34
National Intelligence Service [YONHAP]

A Chinese man was released from police custody after being questioned on suspicion of filming the headquarters of the state spy agency using a drone, police said Monday.
 
The Chinese national in his 40s was released late Sunday, a day after he was caught by the police for appearing to film the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters in southern Seoul in violation of the Aviation Safety Act.
 
Police said the man appeared to have filmed the NIS building while taking drone footage of the nearby Heolleung and Illeung Royal Tombs, the historical burial grounds of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
 
"We plan to continue questioning the suspect without physical detention," a police official said, noting the man has been banned from leaving the country.
 
Yonhap 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
tags Drone NIS China

