 JCS chief inspects military readiness at front-line outpost, destroyer
JCS chief inspects military readiness at front-line outpost, destroyer

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 11:50
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, center, inspects a front-line general outpost in this photo released by the JCS on Saturday. [YONHAP]

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo on Saturday inspected military readiness at a front-line general outpost (GOP) and aboard the ROKS Yulgok Yi I, an Aegis-equipped destroyer.
 
Kim's visits came after North Korea staged GPS jamming attacks for the second consecutive day, affecting several ships and dozens of civilian aircraft.
 

"The enemy has been engaging in reckless provocations since the destruction of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads, including the launch of intercontinental and short-range ballistic missiles, as well as gray-zone provocations, like GPS jamming," Kim said during his visit to the GOP.
 
During his visit to the destroyer, Kim also urged the service members to strike and eliminate the enemy's command and support units in case of provocations.
 
 

