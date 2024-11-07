 South Korean Army conducts anti-drone drill in Seoul
South Korean Army conducts anti-drone drill in Seoul

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:35
A drone falls from the sky over Kyiv during a Russian drone strike on Ukraine on Thursday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Army said Thursday that it conducted drills to defend against a drone terror attack targeting Seoul amid efforts to enhance capabilities against potential North Korean drone infiltrations.
 
Around 190 personnel, including members of the Capital Defense Command and the police and fire stations of the capital's southern ward of Seocho, took part in the exercise that simulated a drone attack on an air defense unit, according to the Army.
 

Soldiers, police officers and firefighters worked together to rescue those injured from the explosion from the attack, extinguish fires, and search for and apprehend terror suspects, it said.
 
The drills took place as the military seeks to strengthen its defenses against drone infiltrations after five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean air space in December 2022.
 
