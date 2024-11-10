Chinese tourist who allegedly filmed NIS building with drone detained by police

A Chinese national was detained by police for allegedly filming Korea's top spy agency headquarters in southern Seoul with a drone on Saturday.The Seocho Police Precinct said on Sunday that it had detained a Chinese tourist the day before as a suspect for violating the Aviation Safety Act.The tourist filmed the National Intelligence Service (NIS) building and other sites in southern Seoul, using a drone at around 3 p.m.The police say that the tourist was believed to have been filming the Heolleung and Illeung Royal Tombs, a Unesco World Heritage Site, with a drone and also captured footage of the nearby NIS building.“There doesn't appear to be any specific espionage-related suspicions so far, but we plan to continue the investigation,” a police official told local news outlet Newsis.“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further details.”BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]