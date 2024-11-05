'Not simply a love story': 'Hear Me: Our Summer' touts new take on coming-of-age genre



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Romance film “Hear Me: Our Summer,” set to hit local theaters on Wednesday, promises to capture hearts with its pure love story about young people in their 20s — a unique experience for actors Hong Kyung and Roh Yoon-seo, who found it special to portray characters around their own age.“It’s a rare and invaluable opportunity to act in a role that only has a small age difference from my own age,” actor Roh said to reporters during an interview held last week.She added, “There is no need to adjust my tone or language to make myself look older or younger, when I play a role close to my actual age — it all comes naturally.”The upcoming film is a Korean remake of the hit Taiwanese romance film “Hear Me” (2009), directed by Cheng Fen-fen and released in 2010 in Korea, a year after premiering in its home country.The Korean version, directed by Jo Seon-ho, follows the love story between Yong-jun and Yeo-reum, with Ga-eul, Yeo-reum’s deaf younger sister, supporting their relationship.It features actor Roh portraying Yeo-reum, with Hong as Yong-jun and Kim Min-ju as Ga-eul.Actors Roh and Hong sat down with reporters separately last week at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, to talk about their experience with the film.The film is not simply a love story but "a meaningful story about the journey of finding dreams together and different from the typical coming-of-age film,” according to Roh.“In real life, there are still so many young people who haven’t figured out what they want to do or what they’re passionate about — including myself before I graduated university,” Roh said. "In that sense, I think the film will relate to many of those in their 20s."The film is mainly presented in sign language, marking Roh's first experience learning it. She revealed that learning sign language helped her grow as an actor, especially in the use of facial expressions.“Almost 70 percent of it depends on one’s facial expression, as it changes the meaning or end of a sentence,” Roh said. “So, I had to fully use my ability to express myself, which taught me how to use my face.”Since the film mostly lacks verbal dialogue, the music and background sounds stand out more than in other films. Roh encouraged future audiences to pay special attention to these elements, showing confidence that they will provide a unique experience.“With no spoken dialogue, the sounds of hands touching the water, brushing against each other or clashing, as well as the wind and cicadas, are well captured in our film,” she said.Not many major Korean films have recently touched on the topic of first love and Roh hopes that the film will leave a lasting impression on the genre and be brought up whenever discussions related to its themes arise.Actor Hong also expressed his special affection toward the film, saying it “particularly has a special place in my heart and is precious to me.”The actor also touched on people's concerns about the film being a remake. Hong admitted that he did agree with these concerns in the past.“To be honest, I was not a big fan of remakes as an actor. I was not deeply attracted to redoing a story that had already been done,” the actor said.“However, after reading the script and watching the original film, I found a specific reason for taking on the role: the purity that remains unchanged over time, which I believe is essential.”The film is also "cinematic" in a way that will capture the moment of love, according to the actor.“A cinematic film for me captures fleeting moments and the emotions felt in those instances, along with feelings that can only be reflected upon after they pass,” he said.“In that sense, I believe our film can be seen as cinematic, as it portrays the moment of falling in love for the first time. It catches a glimpse of someone experiencing those fleeting feelings of first love.”Such cinematic aspects give even romantic films a reason to be watched in theaters and not only just heart-pounding action flicks, according to Hong.“Everyone goes through this phase in life — those moments of uncertainty about what to do, the soft, tender emotions that arise from love and the tumultuous feelings that can turn your stomach inside out. Our film encapsulates all of these experiences, making it a perfect movie to watch on a chilly autumn day.”BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]