Big Ocean to perform in Switzerland for AI for Good Global Summit

Big Ocean, the first K-pop group composed of members with hearing impairments, will perform at the International Telecommunication Union’s AI for Good Global Summit, slated for July next year in Geneva, the union announced on Tuesday.Organized by the International Telecommunication Union in partnership with 40 UN sister agencies, the AI for Good Global Summit has been a platform that promotes AI to advance climate, gender, health, inclusive prosperity and sustainable infrastructure since 2017, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).“Big Ocean utilizes Singing Voice Conversion technology in its album production and performances. The organizers saw this as an exemplary case where a physical limitation has been overcome,” said Big Ocean’s agency Parastar Entertainment.“While AI voices have been misused in social issues like voice phishing and deepfakes, Big Ocean is recognized as a positive use case for AI voice technology.”Big Ocean officially debuted on April 20, Korea’s Day of People with Disabilities. The group is set to release its first EP “Follow” on Nov. 12, its first release following its previous third digital single, “SLOW (Feat. Young K (DAY6)),” in August.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]