Kang Daniel to kick off Japan leg of '[ACT]' tour in January

Kang Daniel will kick off the Japan leg of his “[ACT]” concert tour in Tokyo on Jan. 4 and 5, and in Osaka on Jan. 7, his agency, ARA, said Tuesday.This will be Kang’s first solo concert in Japan in two years, following his last tour in Osaka and Yokohama in 2022.Kang's concert series, which began in Seoul on Oct. 12, will continue in other Asian cities after the Japan dates. The additional cities included in the tour will be announced on the artist’s official page on the fan community platform, b.stage.“He is preparing to connect meaningfully with global fans through an even more evolved performance," the agency said.Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019.Kang established Konnect Entertainment and debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021) before signing with his new agency in July this year.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]