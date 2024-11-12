 Baskin Robbins apologizes to IVE’s Jang Won-young for using 'Lucky Vicky' in flavor name
Baskin Robbins apologizes to IVE's Jang Won-young for using 'Lucky Vicky' in flavor name

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 12:16
IVE member Jang Won-young [NEWS1]

Ice cream manufacturer Baskin Robbins apologized to IVE member Jang Won-young for using the phrase "Lucky Vicky," coined by the singer, in a product name without permission.
 
Baskin Robbins launched the "Lucky Vicky Mochi" on Nov. 8, a week before suneung, or the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), promoting it as a treat for students preparing for exams. The product, shaped like a four-leaf clover with four heart-shaped mochi pieces, came under fire due to the use of the term "Lucky Vicky" in its name. 
 

The phrase "Lucky Vicky" was created by Jang Won-young to refer to herself, combining "lucky" with her English name, "Vicky." She initially used it on a fan platform to share her positive mindset.
 
The issue arose because Jang is not a commercial model for Baskin Robbins, and the company did not seek her permission to use the phrase.   
 
Baskin Robbins product ″Lucky Vicky Mochi″ [BASKIN ROBBINS]

"We did not carefully consider the need for prior consultation with the artist involved during the planning process," Baskin Robbins said in a press release on Monday. "We will strengthen review procedures to prevent a recurrence of similar issues."
 
Baskin Robbins ceased sales of the product on Nov. 9.

BY JANG GU-SEUL [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags Jang Won-young Baskin Robbins



