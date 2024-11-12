Baskin Robbins apologizes to IVE’s Jang Won-young for using 'Lucky Vicky' in flavor name

Ice cream manufacturer Baskin Robbins apologized to IVE member Jang Won-young for using the phrase "Lucky Vicky," coined by the singer, in a product name without permission.Baskin Robbins launched the "Lucky Vicky Mochi" on Nov. 8, a week before, or the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), promoting it as a treat for students preparing for exams. The product, shaped like a four-leaf clover with four heart-shaped mochi pieces, came under fire due to the use of the term "Lucky Vicky" in its name.The phrase "Lucky Vicky" was created by Jang Won-young to refer to herself, combining "lucky" with her English name, "Vicky." She initially used it on a fan platform to share her positive mindset.The issue arose because Jang is not a commercial model for Baskin Robbins, and the company did not seek her permission to use the phrase."We did not carefully consider the need for prior consultation with the artist involved during the planning process," Baskin Robbins said in a press release on Monday. "We will strengthen review procedures to prevent a recurrence of similar issues."Baskin Robbins ceased sales of the product on Nov. 9.BY JANG GU-SEUL [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]