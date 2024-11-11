IU's agency pursues legal action against 180 people for defamation, espionage rumors

Singer and songwriter IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment is currently pursuing legal action against 180 individuals for spreading malicious and false information regarding its artist, the agency said Monday.EDAM Entertainment stated that it has brought criminal charges against the individuals for threatening, insulting, defaming and disseminating false information on IU as well as violating the artist's privacy, distributing obscene material of her, sexually harassing her and other criminal acts.The agency said in the press release on Monday that it has filed lawsuits against 180 defendants so far, and is prepared to press additional charges if new cases are identified.As for the legal outcomes, to date there have been six cases resulting in fines, three cases with non-prosecution on the condition of educational completion and one case conditionally suspended with probation.The prosecutors have demanded fines of 3 million won ($2,150) for defamation, sexual harassment and threats of murder for those involved in cyberbullying as the prosecution deemed the actions highly malicious, according to the agency.EDAM Entertainment added that its legal team had identified certain defamers who "groundlessly" accused IU of plagiarism."We have identified some individuals who groundlessly accused IU of plagiarism in 2023,” the agency said.“One of the perpetrators allegedly went to the same middle school as IU, who, despite ongoing legal proceedings, continues to cyberbully the artist.”IU has also been entangled in malicious rumors, including involvement in espionage.“We have completed the first round of investigations regarding these groundless rumors, which surfaced around May 2023, and following a lawsuit filed against those spreading the espionage rumor, the police quickly identified the suspects, who are now awaiting disposition after being sent to the prosecution,” the agency said.The agency emphasized its commitment to taking strict legal measures.“Our approach is to enforce severe punishments, allowing no leniency,” the agency stated.“We clarify that there will be no settlements or concessions for those who leave malicious comments about the artist. We urge individuals leaving harmful remarks on online platforms to immediately cease, as we will continue to pursue strong legal action without mercy.”BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]