Taemin to take 'Ephemeral Gaze' tour to North America in February

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 13:16 Updated: 12 Nov. 2024, 15:33
SHINee member Taemin [BIG PLANET MADE]

Boy band SHINee member Taemin has added a North American leg to his ongoing “Ephemeral Gaze” tour.
 
It will begin in New York on Feb. 13, followed by shows in Chicago on Feb. 16, Houston on Feb. 18, Oakland on Feb. 21 and Los Angeles on Feb. 23. 
 

The North American tour will take place in collaboration with entertainment tech company Knowmerce.  
 
Taemin's world concert series, which began on Aug. 31 in Incheon, will cover a total of 24 cities across 19 countries.
 
Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee under SM Entertainment in May 2008. The band made an explosive debut with "Replay" (2008) and went on to release some of the biggest hits in K-pop, including "Ring Ding Dong" (2009), "Lucifer" (2010), "Sherlock" (2012) and "Dream Girl" (2013). 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
Taemin SHINee

