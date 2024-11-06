South conducts missile interception drills in reaction to North's recent launches

South Korea conducted live-fire missile interception drills Wednesday in a show of its air defense capabilities, a day after North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.The drills, involving the Cheongung-II and Patriot air defense systems, took place in a western coastal area after the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, according to the JCS.The Air Force's Air & Missile Defense Command mobilized two Cheongung-II and Patriot units each to fire surface-to-air missiles and intercept simulated targets under a scenario of an enemy missile attack, the JCS said."This exercise took place to demonstrate our military's capabilities and posture and firm resolve to respond immediately and overwhelmingly to increasing North Korean missile threats," the JCS said in a release.South Korea operates the homegrown Cheongung-II mid-range surface-to-air missile system and the U.S.-made Patriot system to strike down incoming targets at altitudes of up to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles).On Tuesday, North Korea fired the ballistic missiles from the Sariwon area in the western province of North Hwanghae, and they flew about 400 kilometers before splashing into the sea.The launches apparently involved the North's KN-25 super-large 600-millimeter (23.6-inch) multiple rocket launchers, which are believed to be capable of striking anywhere in South Korea when fired from Sariwon.North Korea's latest saber-rattling came five days after it launched the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday.Yonhap