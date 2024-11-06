Andy Kim makes history as first Korean American to win Senate seat

Rep. Andy Kim won a Senate seat for New Jersey, The Associated Press reported, making history as the first Korean American to serve in the Senate.The three-term congressman was elected to the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday after defeating his Republican opponent Curtis Bashaw by a decisive margin.His victory raises expectations that he could play a greater role in Congress for the Korean American community, the Seoul-Washington alliance and joint efforts to address North Korea's nuclear quandary.Three Korean American congresswomen are seeking a third term in the House of Representatives and are currently awaiting results. They are Reps. Young Kim (R-CA), Michelle Park Steel (R-CA) and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA).Kim’s victory came as the New Jersey seat was up for grabs after former Sen. Bob Menendez resigned in August following his conviction on bribery charges.Born in Boston to South Korean immigrant parents, Kim, 42, brings a rich background in foreign affairs and national security, having served at the White House National Security Council, the Pentagon, the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and as a civilian adviser to Generals David Petraeus and John Allen in Afghanistan.Kim entered Congress in 2019 when he defeated Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur in a close election in 2018 to represent New Jersey’s Third Congressional District. Becoming the first Democratic congressman of Korean descent, he served three terms in the House, prioritizing the U.S. military presence in South Korea and advancing legislative efforts to strengthen U.S.-South Korea relations."I hope I can be someone that can be a bridge between the U.S. and South Korea, someone that can try to show how beneficial that relationship is to both countries," Kim said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency during a public event in Washington in September. "It's really a win-win."As a key politician of Korean descent, Kim has mentioned his sense of responsibility to "lift up the voice, hopes and concerns" of the Korean-American community."The Koreans have been in America now for a little over 120 years, and I think that there is this growing sense of belief that we deserve a seat at the table," he said during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in May."You see the strength of Korean Americans in the entertainment, arts, business, technology, medicine and law fields. And it feels like now, we are starting to get there when it comes to politics."Kim has described his life as not just a Korean-American-only story, but that of an American story, a land of opportunities. On the campaign trail, he has also vowed to serve Americans with integrity and a sense of public service.BY YONHAP, CHO MOON-KYU, WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]