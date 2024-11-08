Cravity claims victory in 'Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE'

Boy band Cravity emerged victorious in Mnet's music competition program, "Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE."The finale, which was livestreamed on Thursday night, saw Cravity competing against The CrewOne, 8Turn, Oneus and Younite for the title.Cravity claimed the top spot, with Oneus as the runner-up. 8Turn, Younite and The CrewOne followed.Each of the five finalists delivered a performance of a new song created specifically for the competition. Younite kicked off the show with "Faith," followed by The CrewOne's "Hit the Floor." Oneus performed "I Know You Know," and 8Turn showcased "Speed Run."Having consistently ranked first in the last three rounds before the finale, Cravity concluded the competition with a performance of "Historia.""We're so happy that so many people loved our hard work. Thank you to our beloved fans," said leader Serim after the win."Thank you for listening to our music and cheering for Cravity. We'll continue to deliver amazing performances," added Minhee.As the winner, Cravity received a prize of 100 million won ($75,154) and the opportunity to perform at CJ ENM's global K-culture festival, KCON, in 2025.Returning after a four-year hiatus, the revamped "Road to Kingdom" aimed to “provide a platform for talented boy bands to showcase their abilities and gain recognition from both fans and the general public.”Cravity debuted in April 2020 under Starship Entertainment with its EP "Hideout: Remember Who We Are — Season 1." The group consists of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin.The top five teams will be performing at the "2025 Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE" concert slated to take place on Jan. 4 and 5 at KSPO dome, southern Seoul.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]