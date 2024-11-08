IVE and David Guetta collaborate on single 'Supernova Love'

Girl group IVE has teamed up with French DJ David Guetta for its new English single, "Supernova Love," The Collab X announced on Friday.The single, which marks the beginning of The Collab X’s global project, the “Collab" series, samples the late Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” from the 1983 film of the same name.The single will be released on Friday at 2 p.m. in Korea, 5 p.m. in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and at midnight in each respective time zone for other countries.“Working with David Guetta was a great pleasure, and we’re honored to release such a beautiful song with a stunning melody,” said the members of IVE, according to The Collab X.The project was led by Kim Daniel, founder of The Collab X and producer-composer of “Supernova Love,” who previously brought together Ateez and Don Diablo, as well as (G)I-DLE and DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, under a different project.The Collab X is a project group run by KDM Records that specializes in collaborations between K-pop and Western artists, “aiming to connect K-pop with global artists from various genres, fusing their musical styles to create new fanbases and produce worldwide hits.”"Supernova Love" follows IVE’s latest Japanese EP, “Crush,” released on Aug. 28 and its Korean EP, “IVE Switch,” released on April 29. It also marks IVE’s second English single, following its collaboration with rapper Saweetie on a rendition of Icona Pop’s “All Night,” released on Jan. 19.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]