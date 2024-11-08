 Korean American Young Kim reelected to U.S. House of Representatives
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Korean American Young Kim reelected to U.S. House of Representatives

Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 19:11
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE SOO-JUNG
Republican Rep. Young Kim speaks during her meeting with Korean Unification Minister in March in Seoul. [YONHAP]

Republican Rep. Young Kim speaks during her meeting with Korean Unification Minister in March in Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korean American Congresswoman Young Kim, a Republican from California, won reelection for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
 
The Associated Press called the race on Thursday, confirming Kim’s victory in California’s 40th Congressional District.
 
As of 9:16 p.m., Kim led with 168,515 votes — 56.4 percent of the 74 percent of votes counted so far — while her Democratic opponent, Joe Kerr, got 130,259 votes, or 43.6 percent of the counted ballots.
 

Related Article

 
Her district encompasses the eastern part of Orange County, an area with a significant Korean American population, as well as some parts of the San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
 
Kim was born in Incheon, Korea, and moved to Guam, a Pacific island that is a U.S. territory, in 1975, where she completed middle school and high school. She relocated to the mainland of the U.S. for her college education at the University of Southern California. She first joined the political sphere as an aide to former Republican Congressman Ed Royce.
 
In 2014, she won a seat in the California State Assembly, marking her first elected office. After an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2018, she ran again in 2020, this time winning and becoming one of the first Korean American women in U.S. Congress, before successfully winning reelection in 2022.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Politics Young Kim Republican

More in Politics

Korean American Young Kim reelected to U.S. House of Representatives

First lady won't accompany Yoon on overseas trip this month, presidential office says

Yoon's approval rating hits 17%, sets all-time low for second straight week

'Political broker' Myung Tae-kyun apologizes to public as he appears before prosecutors

Politicians across Korea's political spectrum congratulate Trump on U.S. election victory

Related Stories

Eldest son of late President Kim Young-sam dead at age 68

Let me vote for an AI politician

Hostile symbiosis in the U.S. Congress (KOR)

‘Korea’s son-in-law’ and Korea Town (KOR)

Kim Ki-young — a legendary filmmaker defined by women

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)