Yoon's approval rating hits 17%, sets all-time low for second straight week

Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 16:05
  • 기자 사진
  • SEO JI-EUN
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in central Seoul on Thursday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating hit another all-time low of 17 percent, a poll showed Friday, amid growing public anger toward first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
The Gallup Korea survey, conducted Tuesday through Thursday with 1,002 respondents 18 and older, showed that 74 percent of participants disapproved of the president’s job performance.
 
It was the second straight week Yoon's approval rating hit a record low in the Gallup poll. The previous survey conducted from Oct. 29 to 31 put Yoon’s approval at 19 percent, the lowest since he took office in May 2022.
 
"Concerns about the first lady Kim have remained one of the top reasons for negative evaluations for four straight weeks, along with economic and livelihood issues," explained Gallup. 
 
Kim has faced criticism over allegations involving her acceptance of a luxury handbag, stock manipulation and involvement in government affairs.
 
Gallup noted that the impact on public opinion of the president's televised address and press conference held Thursday, which was also the final day of the polling period, remains to be seen.
 
“We will work diligently to earn the public’s trust and support through changes,” a senior official from the presidential office told reporters Friday in response to the poll results.
 
The survey was conducted through telephone interviews by random sampling of mobile phone virtual numbers, with a response rate of 11.8 percent. Further details are available on the websites of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission and Gallup Korea.

BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]
