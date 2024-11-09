Rosé holds strong at No. 3 on British Official Singles chart with 'APT.'

Rose of K-pop girl group Blackpink continued her impressive run on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart, securing the No. 3 spot with her latest single, "APT.," a collaboration with American pop star Bruno Mars.It marks the third consecutive week that the song has maintained a top 10 position.The single, which slipped one spot from last week's No. 2 position, is currently behind U.S. singer-songwriters Gracie Abrams' "That's So True" and Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song," according to the latest chart released on Friday (British time).Since debuting at No. 4 last month, "APT." climbed to No. 2 last week, setting a new record as the highest-charting track by a female K-pop artist.Psy's 2012 megahit "Gangnam Style" remains the only K-pop song to have ever topped the chart."APT.," which dropped on Oct. 18, is a pre-release from Rose's highly anticipated first solo full-length album, titled "rosie," scheduled for release on Dec. 6.The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the "apartment game," is gaining international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word "apartment," pronounced as "apateu," a Korean abbreviation of the word.The single has reached No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, while its music video, featuring both Rose and Mars, amassed over 200 million views within just 11 days, becoming the fastest video by a female K-pop soloist to reach the milestone.Yonhap