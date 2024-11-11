 Hana Financial Group donates 11,111 kimchi bundles in honor of Nov. 11 date
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:48
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, makes kimchi with the firm's executives and employees during the company's ″2024 Everyone's Hana Day″ at the firm's headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul on Monday morning. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group executives and employees, including Chairman and CEO Ham Young-joo, center, attended the 2024 edition of the company's "Everyone's Hana Day" at the firm's headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.
 
Participants made 11,111 bundles of kimchi in honor of the event's date, Nov. 11, for donation to those in need.
 
The group kicks off off various volunteer campaigns, which will continue for around two months, on the annual company holiday, which began in 2011. 
 
Hana Financial Group employees make kimchi during the company's "2024 Everyone's Hana Day" at the firm's headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul on Monday morning. [YONHAP]

Hana Financial Group donates 11,111 kimchi bundles in honor of Nov. 11 date

