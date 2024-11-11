 Beer is back on top as wine sales fall
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 18:04 Updated: 11 Nov. 2024, 18:43
Beer is on sale at an Emart in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Monday. [YONHAP]

Domestically brewed beer is expected to retake the top spot for alcohol sales at large supermarkets, accounting for 25 percent of this year's market as of Nov. 6. Last year, wine was the best-selling alcoholic beverage, accounting for 23.9 percent of sales, 0.4 percentage points ahead of beer.
 
This year, beer is up 1.5 percent on year while wine is down 1.7 percent. Spirits came in at 16.6 percent, and soju claimed 16.3 percent. Imported beer, meanwhile, came in at 13.4 percent.
 
Industry reports have attributed the resurgence of beer to consumer price-consciousness, with the relative affordability of beer driving sales along with a perceived trend shift toward drinking less-alcoholic beverages at home.
