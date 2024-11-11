LG's AI cockpit directs drowsy drivers to the nearest cafe



JIN EUN-SOO

LG Electronics introduced the Digital Cockpit gamma, a concept mobility space that combines display, AI, and content technologies.The Digital Cockpit gamma follows LG’s earlier alpha and beta models, part of the company’s push into the future mobility market.Gamma includes a transparent organic light-emitting diode display that shows key information to drivers, such as navigation and speed.This cockpit concept also incorporates AI, which monitors the driver’s condition. If it detects drowsiness, it alerts the driver and suggests nearby cafes. Coffee orders can even be placed directly from the cockpit via fingerprint verification. A touch display on the steering wheel enables control of apps for air conditioning, heating, navigation and calls.For entertainment, the cockpit uses 5G connectivity to deliver streaming services through LG’s content platform WebOS. Content selection and volume control can be managed through hand gestures, and a mirroring feature lets passengers share what’s on the screen.“LG Electronics will continue to advance future automotive technology with a unique driver experience,” said Eun Seok-hyun, head of LG Electronics' vehicle component solutions division.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]