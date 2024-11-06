Take note, new hires. Notion is adding AI functions to improve efficiency.



KIM JU-YEON

kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr

For Koreans switching jobs, Notion just might become their new best colleague.While it is primarily known for its note-taking and scheduling functions among users in the country, Notion hopes to change the perception of, and prompt users to make the most of, the app with its newest updates — Notion Mail, Notion Forms and Notion Marketplace — and utilize its AI assistant to cut down on easy yet time-consuming manual tasks like searching for files or sending personalized automatic replies.“Educating the new hire in a company is a very important and yet difficult task. Information — a firm’s most valuable asset — is often dispersed across many different types of documents through different software, leading to confusion and unnecessary time wasted when looking for them,” Notion Korea General Manager DS Park said at a media conference at The Plaza Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday, the very first overseas event of its kind.Industry tracker Octa found that the average company uses around 88 different types of SAS tools, Park said.“What Notion does is connect,” he went on. "Individual tasks are connected to teams' tasks that ultimately connect to branches across the organization."Notion is an online tool that allows teams to share documents, take notes, manage projects and organize information. Users can access different types of templates within the workspace and across different platforms. Its AI assistant helps search and organize information that is personalized for the user.Its new function, Notion Mail, is a fresh take on an email app. It syncs with Gmail, and allows users to customize their inbox using Notion AI capabilities, such as automatic replies to emails and inbox organization.The Marketplace sells premade templates for use on Notion that will have a review system and ensure secure payment refunds and internet protocol protection.Notion Form, similar to Google Forms, allows users to collect responses for customized surveys.The productivity tool is hardly new in the country. Korean was the second language after English available on the app in 2020.The number of users in Korea has been steadily increasing to reach double-digit growth compared to last year, making it a "top tier" market, according to Notion. It has been adopted by large firms like GS Engineering & Construction, as well as online marketplaces like Karrot and Ohouse.As such, Park said the company would "focus on strengthening [their] position as the leading platform for 'work experts' by expanding our user base through diverse collaborations in the Korean market.""The Korean market exhibits exceptional enthusiasm for AI technologies and remarkable adaptability to swift technological shifts,” said Notion Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Fuzzy Khosrowshahi.“Recognizing these unique market traits, Notion is committed to further integrating AI features. Our goal is to liberate users from repetitive tasks, enabling them to channel their energy into more creative endeavors — ultimately maximizing work efficiency,” the CTO said.Other than its AI features, General Manager Park also pointed to Notion’s “simple and direct UIX and beautiful design” as its main advantage over more widely used productivity tools in Korea such as Naver Works or Slack, as well as its wide adoption for personal use.“Notion is loved not just for corporate use but for personal use as well because it connects individuals' schedules to company tasks. It has a thriving community where ambassadors share best practices on how to use it," he said.BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]